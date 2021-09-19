Pat’s Preview: Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins will host AFC foe Buffalo Bills. Miami defeated AFC East rival New England Patriots in Gillette to go to 1-0, while the Bills were beaten on their home turf by the Pittsburgh Steelers to fall to 0-1. The Bills only scored 16 points in the defeat, which was not like them at all last season. Miami might try to replicate what Pittsburgh did last week. Like Week 1, we will look at three things to watch for, the x-factor on offense and defense, and of course, my prediction on the game. Will Fuller will be OUT with a personal issue, and Preston Williams is QUESTIONABLE.dolphinstalk.com
