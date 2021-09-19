CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat’s Preview: Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

By Pat Cerniglia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins will host AFC foe Buffalo Bills. Miami defeated AFC East rival New England Patriots in Gillette to go to 1-0, while the Bills were beaten on their home turf by the Pittsburgh Steelers to fall to 0-1. The Bills only scored 16 points in the defeat, which was not like them at all last season. Miami might try to replicate what Pittsburgh did last week. Like Week 1, we will look at three things to watch for, the x-factor on offense and defense, and of course, my prediction on the game. Will Fuller will be OUT with a personal issue, and Preston Williams is QUESTIONABLE.

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
Countdown to Kickoff | Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Buffalo vs. Miami on September 19, 2021, presented by Smirnoff. Buffalo Bills (0-1): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. Miami Dolphins (1-0): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. When: Sunday, September 19 - 1:00pm EDT. Where: Hard Rock...
BREAKING NEWS: Will Fuller is Back and Participating in Team Functions

Cameron Wolfe of NFL NETWORK is reporting Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller is back with the team and at the training facility today (Monday) and participating in team functions. With this news, it is expected that Fuller will suit up and play this week vs the Raiders.
DolphinsTalk Morning Newspaper 9/20/21

The Miami Dolphins lost their home opener 35-0 in front of 65,040 people at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and are now 1-1 on the season. Head Coach Brian Flores had this to say about the loss, “We didn’t play well in any area, we beat ourselves. Penalties dropped passes, missed tackles, and that starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job. I’ve got to do a better job of getting us ready to go and that wasn’t the case today. Give Buffalo credit. They’re a good team. They played well in all three phases. But we need to do a much better job from an execution standpoint and give ourselves an opportunity to be in the game.”
The Same Old Dolphins Show: Throwing Up the Kool-Aid (Week 2 Reactions)

Aaron and Josh are back with their reactions to the Miami Dolphins’ wet fart of a home opener, a 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Just about everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. Tua got hurt, the offensive line practically didn’t exist, and the pass catchers suffered a bad case of the drops. Where should the blame be placed? How do the Dolphins recover? What does this mean going forward? All this and more on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
Dolphins Coaches Must Look Hard at Themselves (Film Study)

The Miami Dolphins’ new offensive staff was woefully unprepared for the Bills. And what’s worse, not only did the staff act as the primary cause for the loss but also the loss of their young quarterback Tua. What should fans take from the ugly day?
BREAKING NEWS: Tua OUT vs Raiders; Has Fractured Ribs

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores announced during his Wednesday Media session that Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play this Sunday vs the Las Vegas Raiders. Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins at quarterback. Timetable for a return from fractured ribs is generally 3-6 weeks. Although each situation is different and unique. There is a chance Tua is placed on IR at some point this week meaning he has to miss at minimum 3 games.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Will Not Play Sunday Due To Fractured Ribs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that further tests revealed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Tagovailoa was knocked out of the Dolphins’ 35-0 loss to Buffalo on Sunday after just two series and eight plays. He ended up on the turf after three of those plays, sacked twice on the first series and then injured on the final play of Miami’s second possession. He was taken from the sideline on a cart and didn’t return. It’s unclear how long Tagovailoa will be sidelined. Flores...
