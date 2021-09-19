Effrage's September 18th, 2021 forecast

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Air Quality Advisories have been issued through Friday as California wildfire smoke drifts back into the region. Temperatures today reached 96 and still remain a few degrees above average as we head into the weekend. We also saw a few pop -up showers and storms south of Las Vegas this afternoon and looks like it could be the same through the rest of the week. It looks like our big event weekend will be dry for now.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO