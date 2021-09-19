From Alitalia To SwissAir, Historic Flag Airlines Disappear
Mergers, privatizations, public aid and the entry of the State into capital, giving rise to a new brand. The summary of the history of Alitalia could be that of many of the so-called flag carriers that for years soared through the European skies (and crossed to the other side of the Atlantic). But the crises they have had to face, together with the advancement of a sector that increasingly measures costs , have led to the disappearance of the brands in which Europeans flew since the 20s and 30s of the last century.wallstrt24.com
