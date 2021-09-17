CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi leads the nation in COVID- 19 deaths per capita and use of monoclonal antibody treatments

By Staff Reports
vicksburgnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Mississippi is no longer last in its vaccination rate against COVID-19, the state is now leading the nation in COVID-19 deaths per capita. Mississippi surpassed New Jersey in COVID deaths per 100,000 residents this week, after the state held the title for 15 months. Mississippi taking the top spot was the direct result of a disastrous month that saw the state record more than 20% of its total infections and pushed its healthcare system to the brink of collapse.

www.vicksburgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

State expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials on Friday announced plans to expand access to a COVID-19 treatment option. Gov. Jim Justice and several state health leaders announced 30 West Virginia counties will see additional access locations where people can receive monoclonal antibody treatments. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-created and given to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
lakercountry.com

Beshear says there is national shortage of COVID antibody treatments

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said the federal government announced a change in the way COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments will be distributed among states due to supply shortages and extraordinary demand across the country. Health care providers will no longer be able to order the treatments directly; instead, state governments will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thelakewoodscoop.com

Good News, Sort Of: New Jersey No Longer Leads Nation in Per-Capita Covid-19 Death Toll

After leading the nation in most per-capita death tolls of any state basically since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, New Jersey is finally, after over a year and a half, no longer the leader. The holder of that ignominious award is now the state of Mississippi, which has been slammed with skyrocketing Covid-19 deaths since the end of June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Mississippi#Monoclonal Antibodies#State Health#Msdh#Mississippian
wkms.org

Tennessee Leading in COVID Rates Per Capita

Tennessee now ranks first in the country for new COVID-19 cases per capita as the state continues to battle its worst virus surge yet. According to researchers from Johns Hopkins, as of Tuesday, one in every 81 Tennesseans had tested positive for the virus in the past week. Meanwhile, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Marshall County Daily

Kentucky third in nation for new daily COVID-19 cases per capita

– Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky currently ranks third in the nation for the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases per capita, with a seven-day average of approximately 90 new cases reported per 100,000 people. “I am asking you to break the Thanksgiving dinner rule and have a tough...
KENTUCKY STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama leads nation in recent COVID deaths per capita

Alabama leads the country in recent per capita COVID-19 deaths, a tragic byproduct of the state’s summer surge in hospitalizations and its low vaccination rate. In Alabama, over the last week, there were 2.16 COVID deaths per 100,000 residents added to the state’s official death toll, which placed it as the deadliest state per capita in the nation, according to tracking by The New York Times.
ALABAMA STATE
Rolla Daily News

Missouri extends monoclonal antibody treatment site contracts

Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri’s six state-contracted monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be operational for an additional 30 days. “Monoclonal antibody treatments have been successful for many COVID-19 patients and have allowed us to lessen the strain on Missouri’s health care systems,” Governor Parson said. “However, this treatment is not a replacement for the vaccine. Encouraging more Missourians to choose vaccination is still the most effective path for us to move past COVID-19.”
MISSOURI STATE
Salt Lake Tribune

New monoclonal antibody center increases access in Utah — but experts warn treatment is not an alternative to vaccines

With Utah’s hospital systems at capacity, state health workers are stepping in to provide monoclonal antibody treatments for coronavirus patients. A new, state-run infusion center has opened at Intermountain Healthcare’s Murray campus and it can offer the popular COVID-19 treatment to 50 eligible people each day, the Utah Department of Health announced Thursday.
UTAH STATE
Tuscaloosa News

New federal rules reduce Alabama monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID by 18%

A week after federal authorities shifted distribution avenues for an effective COVID-19 treatment, Alabama saw its allotment throttled by more than 1,000 doses, concerning state doctors who have used monoclonal antibody therapy since November to prevent serious COVID-19 illnesses. Alabama was allotted 6,576 "patient courses," an 18% reduction from the...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy