Northwestern’s game against Duke featured a play eerily resemblant of one that occurred in the Wildcats’ first game of the season in 2019. After failing to score a single point early on against Stanford, Northwestern inserted T.J. Green into the game for the last possession of the first half. Green led a drive into Stanford territory that ultimately stalled and left NU without any points. The drive was solid enough, however, for Fitz to trot out Green to start the second half. On the Wildcats first possession of the half, NU drove the ball deep into Stanford territory. On second and goal, the play below occurred:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO