County officials supporting free suicide awareness concert Sept. 30

By Charlie Schill
 5 days ago

CACHE COUNTY – County officials here are supporting a local effort to boost community awareness of the issue of suicide in northern Utah. With financial backing from the Cache County Council, the “Ignite the Light” suicide awareness concert starring Alex Boyé will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Cache County Fairgrounds.

