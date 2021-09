Michael Strahan will continue to greet ABC morning viewers as part of a renewed pact that will keep him on “Good Morning America” for the next several years. Strahan, who was named a “GMA” co-anchor in 2016 and placed alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, has signed a new four-year deal with ABC News, according to a person familiar with the matter. ABC News declined to make executives available for comment. He extends his contract at a moment when TV’s a.m. news wars are starting to heat up anew. CBS News has retooled its morning program, enlisting former football player Nate Burleson...

