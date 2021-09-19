CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Palo Alto battlefield readies for new trail

By RICK KELLEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BROWNSVILLE — A new U.S. Line Trail is set to open in about a week after a month and a half of construction work at the Palo Alto National Battlefield Historical Park.

An aging trail composed of asphalt was crumbling into its component parts, making it difficult to use for pedestrians or people in wheelchairs, Doug Murphy, director of operations, said yesterday.

“We tried to get all the trails here in concrete,” he said. “We put in asphalt trails years ago and the soil out here and the heat, they just don’t hold up. We had the two last trails, the U.S. Line Trail and the Mexican Line Trail. and I had actually put a priority on the Mexican Line Trail because it was in a little bit worse shape.

“But the way the funding came through they funded the U.S. Line Trail first,” he added. “Next year we’ll do the Mexican Line Trail and at that point we’ll have everything in concrete and I think it will be in good shape for a number of years.”

Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park preserves some of the site of the Battle of Palo Alto on May 8, 1846. This was the first major conflict in a border dispute that soon precipitated the Mexican-American War. The National Parks Service site portrays the battle and the war from the perspectives of both nations.

“They were pretty much done last week and then the contractor — he’s a good contractor — was looking at the concrete work and he wasn’t happy with it,” Murphy said. “He took out a bunch of concrete and they’re re-pouring it. So I think he ought to be done with re-pouring by this Wednesday.

“I think we’ll be able to open it up hopefully by the end of this week or early next week,” he added. “Early next week is probably the best bet. It will be good and hot out there then. I don’t know how many people will be going out there in that.”

Set for the future

Murphy said with the new concrete U.S. Line Trail, and finishing the Mexican Line Trail next year, has put the national battlefield “pretty much where we want to be.”

He said he envisions extending the trail system but with rustic trails instead of finished concrete.

“We try to make everything we have fully accessible because a good portion of our visitors are either little kids or seniors and we want everybody to be able to get out as much as possible,” Murphy said. “The problem with that is you don’t want to overdo it because then you have to pay for maintaining it so we’re trying to find that fine line between having enough infrastructure yet not having so much that we’re constantly pouring money into it.”

Pressure on the edges

Many national battlefields are being pressured by increasing development around their perimeters and, while the area where the battlefield sits on the road from Brownsville to Los Fresnos is mostly open land, it may not stay that way.

Although Palo Alto is on a much smaller scale than, say, Gettysburg, the same principles of historic preservation exist.

“Here we’re competing with lots of other businesses wanting to come in,” Murphy said. “We’re more worried about something like the Chalmette Battlefield.”

That battlefield is part of Jean Lafitte National Historic Park and Preserve south of New Orleans, and it commemorates the 1815 Battle of New Orleans.

“You go on the battlefield and this area to the east is just a big wall of oil refineries, that’s what you see when you look out over the field is oil refineries and boats coming in,” he said. “We’d like to preserve at least the core of the field here and keep it from being built up. It’s going to get developed around the edges but if we can keep right there in the middle it will be a lot better experience.”

Toward that end, Murphy said the park is seeking to add more land to its portfolio.

“Years ago we did the general management plan laying out the whole vision of what we’re going to have,” he said. “The part that remains is there’s still a chunk of land in the middle of the park that we don’t own yet, and we would like to get that and preserve it, because development is heading northward and we don’t want a big factory sitting out there.”

rkelley@valleystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Palo Alto Online

West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes found in Palo Alto, Mountain View

The Santa Clara County Vector Control District, which monitors the transmission of vector-borne diseases from insects, will be treating parts of Palo Alto and Mountain View with insecticide after recently detecting West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in limited areas of the two cities. Weather permitting, the district will use trucks to...
PALO ALTO, CA
Mountain View Voice

37th annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run & Walk is back in person — and virtually

The 37th annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run & Walk is moving back to its longtime home at the Baylands for in-person races on Sept. 17 following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event also is taking place virtually in parks, on streets and in neighborhoods near and far for a second consecutive year for participants who prefer to run whenever and wherever they choose. This is the first year that the event will be held in person and virtually.
PALO ALTO, CA
cityofpaloalto.org

Fall in Love with Palo Alto this Season

Fall is a special time of the year in Palo Alto. The trees around town start to change color, favorite fall and Halloween events will spark joy, and neighborhoods will start to be decorated in autumnal spirit. There is truly something for everyone! This blog acts as your guide to fall activities and events in Palo Alto as the season changes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo#Infrastructure#Brownsville#Mexican#The Chalmette Battlefield#Battle Of New Orleans
KQED

Meet East Palo Alto’s Poet-Turned-Councilmember, Antonio López

“Poetry teaches you to have radical honesty; politics teaches you how to survive,” says Antonio de Jesús López. “But I never thought I’d be a politician.”. He’s not speaking figuratively: López, whose parents immigrated to the San Francisco Peninsula from Mexico, currently serves as East Palo Alto’s youngest city councilmember, and the second youngest in the city’s history. The 27-year-old also happens to be an ascending poet.
cbslocal.com

Zara Rutherford Makes Stop in Palo Alto on World Record Journey

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — On Wednesday morning, landing at the Palo Alto Airport was a touch down along a young pilot’s journey to a sky-high, world record. Zara Rutherford, 19, is from Belgium. She’s on a mission to become the youngest woman ever to fly around the world, solo.
PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

Palo Alto's big dilemma: Should cars return to University and California avenues?

City Council to consider next move for two prime commercial stretches. If things go as planned, Palo Alto's popular experiment with closing University and California avenues to cars could conclude at the end of this month. But despite the City Council's recent decision to only keep the closures in place...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KTVU FOX 2

Palo Alto woman charged with starting Fawn Fire in Northern California

REDDING, Calif. - A Palo Alto woman has been blamed for allegedly sparking a new wildfire in Shasta County that forced some residents to evacuate, fire officials said. Alexandra Souverneva, 30, faces a charge of arson to wildland with an enhancement due to the declared state of emergency California is currently under.
PaloAltoOnline

After court defeat, Palo Alto eyes hike to utility tax

City also prepares to poll residents on new business tax. After facing a costly court defeat over its historic practice of transferring money from its gas operation to pay for basic city services, Palo Alto is preparing to ask utility customers for help in filling the financial gap. The City...
GOBankingRates

Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

If you've ever opened your electric bill only to be shocked by the amount owed, you've likely also wondered exactly what you can do to save money on utilities beyond turning off lights as you leave a...
The Independent

Mysterious Google-linked mansion in wealthy Palo Alto neighbourhood razed to ground by blaze

A three-alarm fire blazed through and completely gutted a mansion – believed to be owned either by Google co-founder Larry Page or the company itself – in California’s Palo Alto city this week.Firefighters responded on Tuesday night at around 8pm and subsequently managed to put out the flame. No one was reported injured and the house was empty when the incident occurred, according to a report by local news website Palo Alto Online.The fire was spotted on a security camera by a neighbour, who alerted fire officials, according to the city’s fire department.Smoke had emerged from the second floor of...
ACCIDENTS
TheSixFifty.com

Craving a two-foot pizza? Pizzone serves Milan-style magic in Palo Alto.

Pizzone is popping up with giant Milan-style pizza at Vina Enoteca in Palo Alto. Head there the next few Sundays for a two-foot-wide pie that can “comfortably feed six adults,” or a slice, all with a crust that’s crisp on the bottom and airy in the middle, and topped with fresh, flavorful ingredients.
PaloAltoOnline

Large fire hits home in Old Palo Alto neighborhood

Firefighters battled a large fire at a home in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood on Tuesday night, a battalion chief said Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home in the 2100 block of Bryant Street at about 8:10 p.m., Battalion Chief Shane Yarbrough said. They arrived to find flames and lots of smoke at the scene, which is near Grace Presbyterian Church of Silicon Valley and about a block away from Oregon Expressway.
cityofpaloalto.org

ACGA Palo Alto Clay and Glass Festival at the Palo Alto Art Center

Your favorite summer festival returns this year in the fall! For 28 years, the Clay and Glass festival has offered the public an opportunity to view and purchase some of California’s best clay and glass artworks, all in one place. Stroll the beautiful Art Center grounds, meet the artists, and find inspiration in amazing works for the home and garden.
PALO ALTO, CA
paloaltonetworks.com

Azure InterfaceEndpoint Routes Bypassing Palo Alto Firewall

Situation: Deployed two Palo Alto VM firewalls in Azure in a 'Transit VNet' following the Palo Alto Networks design, https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/resources/reference-architectures/azure. When you peer a VNet to the Transit VNet, the remote VNet’s network is learned in all of the routing tables on the Transit VNet. To force traffic to take...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

580K+
Followers
318K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy