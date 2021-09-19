‘Do not let our voices be silenced’: the desperate situation facing Afghan musicians

An eerie silence has fallen on Afghanistan. This country, which nurtured some of the greatest musicians of Central Asia of the last half-century, is now officially a country without music. Though there is much confusion about what the new reign of the Taliban will bring, one thing at least is certain: public music-making is banned. This is in line with their very hard-line declaration that music is forbidden in Islam ⁠– which is wrong, because nowhere in the Koran or the Hadith is music unequivocally condemned. But we know the Taliban has no respect for learning, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by this.