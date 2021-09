Kim has been very candid with her struggles with psoriasis and even documented her journey with the skin condition on her reality television series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'. Psoriasis is a condition that causes scaly patches to flare up on your skin and can affect anywhere on your body but particularly around the scalp, elbows and knees. It is a chronic autoimmune condition, meaning there is no cure, however, there are different ways to manage the symptoms of psoriasis. Kim is particularly open about her condition on her social media accounts in a bid to make it a less solitary experience for others dealing with it.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO