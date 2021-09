Over 80 people from the Kearney community, including volunteer firefighters from four different departments, participated in the 9/11 stair climb at Foster Field on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Names of first responders who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks were read during the climb. More than $3,000 was raised during the event. All proceeds will be donated to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation that supports the families of fallen firefighters.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO