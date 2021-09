With zero Premier League goals to his name and scarcely any touches in the opposition box, the England captain is in a rare rut ahead of the derby. As yet another Tottenham Hotspur campaign begins with Harry Kane in dreadful form it is perhaps unnecessary to think too deeply about his role in the team. He always seems to explode into life around this time of the year and his goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday could be the catalyst.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO