CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCIA) — Coming off their first loss of the season, Illinois (1-2) could not stop that from becoming a streak dropping their first road game of the season to Virginia (2-0) 42-14. Bret Bielema walked off the field at Scott Stadium after experienced one of his worst losses as a head coach. The last time he experienced a loss like this while coaching in the Big Ten was in 2008, that was the last time an opponent scored more than 40 points against his team in a regular season loss.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO