Wheeling, W. Va. – When they competed at the California University of Pennsylvania Invitational last weekend, the Wheeling University Women's Golf team finished in third place, 21 strokes behind The University of Charleston. As they make their way down to Charleston, West Virginia, they are hoping to overtake the Crimson Hawks at the University of Charleston Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO