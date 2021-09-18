CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Takes: Did we witness a shift in Nebraska's offensive emphasis at Oklahoma?

By Tom Shatel
HuskerExtra.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out Tom Shatel's three takes after Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma. 1. The Game of the Century tribute was short but appropriate because of the sweltering heat. The old warriors from both teams who showed up lined up in the end zone at halftime, with seemingly half of the crowd down in the concourse trying to rest and cool off. They were introduced as a group, waved to the crowd then were shuffled off to make way for the band. Too bad Tom Osborne wasn't able to travel. It would have been great to see him and Barry Switzer together. Maybe we can do that next year in Lincoln.

