Mea Culpa: Signs and wonders

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a good week for errors, if one can say that: I suppose we are bound to make them, and it is much more fun to write about them when they are interesting ones. Public embarrassment: In an article about a bishop in California, we said: “Bishop Rohrer is the first publically transgender person holding the post in any mainline Christian denomination.”

