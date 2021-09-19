CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK security planning loose and lacks oversight, MPs and peers say

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government's planning for national security risks is "unstructured and lacking in central oversight and accountability", a committee has said. The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy said the pandemic and the fall of Afghanistan showed "serious weaknesses" in the current system. The MPs and peers criticised changes that mean...

