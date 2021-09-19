Bayhealth’s GME programs receive support from M&T Bank

I am a retired NYPD officer who had the privilege of trying to help our nation during the 9/11 attacks. I moved my family to the beautiful state of Delaware 18 years ago in hopes for a fresh start and easy retirement. I ended up working for the Rehoboth Police Department, but health issues from my previous job inhibited my ability to patrol/protect. I am speaking out because I have seen so many wrongs in our great state that I wish to mend. Here are several of my suggestions for our state Legislature and all Delaware citizens for longevity and justice. 1. Insurance: A massive obstacle that I have faced has been with insurance companies. I pay insurance, yet have an astronomical amount of medical debt because they refuse my health insurance. Because of my police career, I have suffered heart attacks, cancer, and the list goes on. My greatest hope is that if you have insurance, and pay your insurance, that it is accepted at whatever medical provider best meets your needs.

