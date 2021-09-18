Norma Jean Parchman, age 81 of Clarksville, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. Norma was born on May 4, 1940 in Houston County to the late Paul Berry and Mildred Moore. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Glenda Pennington. She is survived by her husband, Don Parchman; sons: Jeff (Shellie) Parchman, Darren (Heather) Parchman; brother, Bud Berry; sister, Shirley (Ray) Bellar; grandchildren: Abney, Dillion, Alexis, Jared, Preston and Presley.