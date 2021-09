On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Rachel Uchitel relived the pain just as the rest of the world. But for Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel, the tragedy hit closer to home than the millions who watched as two hijacked airplanes hit the Twin Towers in New York City on that fateful day in 2001. At the time, Uchitel was planning a wedding to her longtime love Andy O'Grady, who was working at the World Trade Center at the time. As she watched the unthinkable happen from her job at Bloomberg TV, she and her co-workers witnessed the building collapse with O'Grady and thousands of others in it.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO