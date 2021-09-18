Elmer Duncan Hamner, Jr.

Saturday, Sept. 25, marks our nation’s 49th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day. Signed as an official Presidential Proclamation by President Richard Nixon in 1972, NHFD is a great opportunity to come together and recognize the historical and ongoing contributions of the original conservationists — hunters and anglers. Likewise, NHFD is another chance to highlight the availability of safe outdoor recreation opportunities that many Americans have turned to during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some are eager to return to a sense of normalcy, NHFD is a reminder that these opportunities are still available for all of us to enjoy.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO