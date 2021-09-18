CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Elmer Duncan Hamner, Jr.

Cover picture for the articleElmer Duncan Hamner, Jr., a kind, gentle, humble, and generous man, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Duncan was born on October 24, 1937, in Clarksville, TN, to Elmer Duncan Hamner and Marion McClure Hamner. He received his bachelor’s degree and his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree (1964) from Vanderbilt University where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Naval Reserve in June, 1959, and retired as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General Corps, U.S. Navy, in August 1992.

