2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 3 Game Recap: LSU 49, Central Michigan 21
It isn’t often you say that the defining point of a game happened within the first five minutes, but it was the case on Saturday night, when LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. correctly read the screen, tackled CMU running back Darius Bracy out of the game and popped the ball out, allowing defensive end Andre Anthony to scoop-and-score from 33 yards out to push the score at 14-0 at the 10:05 mark of the first quarter.www.hustlebelt.com
Comments / 0