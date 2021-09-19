CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

1980s video of people furious about seatbelt law has jarring parallels with today’s anti-vaxxers

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldJ7f_0c0jmljA00

It’s hard to imagine a world where wearing a seat belt wasn’t a legal requirement.

But that was the case back in the 1980s, as drivers fretted over wearing one in a resurfaced clip - and people can’t help but note the jarring parallels to today’s discussions about vaccine mandates.

The old clip from 1984 was mentioned on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show as he made comparisons between the seatbelt law and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A mandate might be the only way to get the vaccine numbers up, but that doesn’t mean people are going to go along easily,” he explained.

“Any mandate, no matter how much it seems to make common sense to some people, is gonna make other people really mad.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The Viral Democracy

“And it’s not just the vaccine; this has happened before, you realize that right?

Noah added: “There was a time in America when a lot of people refused to wear seatbelts. And when the government finally stepped in and said you have to wear a seatbelt - boy did they get p****d off.”

In the video from NBC Nightly News back on February 4th, 1984, multiple people are asked to give their opinions on the new seatbelt law introduced to protect drivers - and let’s just say they weren’t too thrilled with the change.

One elderly man said would go to the extreme lengths of taking a detour around the town when driving to avoid wearing one, while another guy didn’t seem to care about getting caught not wearing a seatbelt.

He said: “I wouldn’t wear my seatbelt. If I get caught I get caught I guess.”

A Florida highway patrol lieutenant tells the news outlet the different reasons why people don’t want to wear a seatbelt - and they’re pretty ridiculous.

“I hear it’s uncomfortable, it wrinkles my clothes, it’s not cool.”

While another man believes a person should be able to decide whether or not to wear a seatbelt.

He said: “There’s no freedom no more.

“If you don’t want to wear it, that’s your choice.”

People are sharing similar sentiments around getting the vaccine, believing that the decision should be a personal choice. However, like the seatbelt law, getting the vaccine is for everybody’s safety and not getting it could put others at risk of catching Covid, causing further pressure on hospitals.

Since being aired on The Daily Show, the clip has been widely circulated online - as people use it to prove their point and to encourage people to get the vaccine.

Perhaps within the next 37 years, we’ll see a change in opinion - just like the seatbelt law.

Comments / 3

Related
New Haven Register

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout - and It's Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
pbs.org

Can You Change an Anti-Vaxxer's Mind? Lee McIntyre Says Yes

In his new book, "How to Talk to a Science Denier," Lee McIntyre examines how the anti-vaccine movement, climate-denial, the flat earth movement and other conspiracies have gained a dangerous foothold in society. He speaks with Michel Martin about what we can do as conspiracy theories gain ground. Aired: 09/22/21.
HEALTH
Sentinel & Enterprise

Letters: Helping people avoid vaccine? Really?; Anti-vaxxers are now suddenly religious

Christina Pappaconstantinou’s letter to the editor published Wednesday, “Proud of helping people avoid the COVID-19 vaccine,” is a perfect representation of everything that is wrong with the anti-vaccination movement. There are true heroes out there who embrace the science we as a society rely upon in order to promote and implement vaccinations to keep our citizenry safe. As we have encouraged and required, for decades if not centuries, for the common good.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#The Viral Democracy#Nbc Nightly News
mediaite.com

Fox News Interviews Sheriff Whose Dopey Promise Not to Mandate Vaccines ‘Went Viral’ — With 65 Whole Thousand Facebook Views

Fox and Friends‘ Ainsley Earhardt interviewed Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb about his promise not to mandate vaccines, which she and Lamb claimed “went viral” with over 65,000 video views on Facebook. The video in question features Lamb delivering a dopey update to followers of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Facebook...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
CNN

These four words are helping spread vaccine misinformation

(CNN) — Four little words — "do your own research" — are hurting the US pandemic response, CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. And it is having real consequences as personalities from Nicki Minaj to Sean Hannity continue to promote the idea. Minaj helped raise...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
oklahoman.com

Letters: On anti-vaxxers, Biden and Selective Service

Today's Oklahoman (9/8/2021) carries a news story that illustrates perfectly why I opposed Gov. Stitt's grab for power by gaining more ability to hire and fire the leadership of many state agencies. Just as I feared, he has used that law to satisfy his political agenda. But that's not all. He has also been generous in handing out high-paying jobs to friends and friends of friends.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
Fox News

Don Lemon: 'Stop beating up' on Biden admin over Afghanistan, 'We don't know' if we left Americans behind

CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a full-throated defense for the Biden administration amid the fallout of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. During his nightly handoff with his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon conceded that "many people didn't agree" with "the way" the withdrawal was handled, but quickly suggested such critics should move on, asking "how do we move forward from here?"
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
Indy100

Indy100

84K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy