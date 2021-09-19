CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman review: sitcom-snappy dialogue and burlesque villains

By Jake Kerridge
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with Captain Tom and punning Chris Whitty memes, Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club has a place on the honour roll of things that raised the nation’s spirits during the pandemic. Warming cockles that had been badly in need of de-icing for months, this cheery whodunit smashed the sales record for a debut novel.

