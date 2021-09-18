LIVE BLOG: Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to visit Del Rio, Texas border today

DEL RIO, Texas (Border Report) — A new work week begins today, but not for many residents on the border in Del Rio, Texas, where the international bridge leading to Mexico remains closed for the fourth day. The bridge was closed on Friday after an encampment under the bridge of migrants — mostly Haitians — swelled to almost 15,000. The issue is drawing national leaders. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is to visit the bridge on Monday, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz visited Sunday and said the numbers are now 12,662 and federal officials are getting the situation under control. Federal and state law enforcement have been surged to this rural border city that finds itself at the crosshairs of an international humanitarian crisis. Read updates from Border Report Correspondent Sandra Sanchez in Del Rio below.