Harman proposes new type of community hub

A group led by Patrick Harman is asking the city to use part of its federal American Rescue Plan funds to repurpose the former High Point police station into a community hub called The Bridge. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Patrick Harman and others say High Point should use part of its windfall of federal money to do something about systemic challenges faced by inner-city low-income residents.

He’s asking the city to allocate about $3.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds to repurpose its soon-to-be-former police station into “The Bridge,” a one-stop location to bridge gaps in resources by providing health services, youth programming and access to healthy food.

“ARP is like manna from heaven. It’s a chance to do something impactful and not just fill a budget deficit,” Harman told a City Council committee recently. “What happens is, if you’re living in a food desert, you’re probably in a medical desert. So we need to bring those services to the same areas.”

Harman is the executive director of the Hayden-Harman Foundation, which, over the past decade or so, has invested more than $2.5 million in people, programs and property in the 27260 ZIP code, one of the poorest in the state.

The foundation has focused heavily on the Washington Street area, repairing and renovating houses and commercial buildings, supporting youth development programs through the D-UP youth organization, working with neighborhood organizations on community gardens and partnering with the city to create Washington Street Park, among other pursuits.

Two spinoff organizations take its mission further.

Growing High Point supports community gardens, urban farms, a food hub and other outreach efforts that seek to increase access to healthy food in poor neighborhoods.

Resilience High Point has, among other things, started initiatives to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission among the homeless population.

Harman said The Bridge would bring all of these pursuits together at the Leonard Avenue property, which the police department is in the process of moving out of as it transitions to its new headquarters on Westchester Drive.

The hub would be operated by the Hayden-Harman Foundation and Growing High Point, and the city would retain ownership of the property.

He proposes retaining a police presence at the site in the form of a substation to improve relationships between law enforcement and the public and to encourage cooperation with police.

There is ample room on the property to create a model farm that would increase production of local food for sale through a variety of channels, he said.

A garage and kennel can be utilized as food hubs to process and store produce.

Harman also envisions using part of the 22,000-square-foot space for a shared-use kitchen where entrepreneurs would book time to prepare food.

As for health services, Resilience High Point found in a 2019 study that life expectancy in the city’s poorest areas is as low as 70.1 years and as high as 87.4 years in other parts of the city.

Harman said this shows the need for health services at The Bridge, possibly by partnering with High Point University’s physician assistant and other programs.

“I really want to tackle the mental health and counseling aspects,” Harman said.

The same study highlighted the need for more social and recreational opportunities for youth, so he’s proposing to partner with the city for programming at the adjacent Morehead Recreation Center.

Services would include nutrition education, academic support, physical activity, summer paid apprenticeships, mentoring and leadership development.

Harman said this would be a way to get more usage out of Morehead, which the city considered closing last year.

The city received $11.3 million in ARP funds last month, with a second round of the same amount of the funding to follow within a year.

The money is from a bill that was signed into law in March that included direct financial assistance to local governments that have faced revenue losses and added expenses in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

High Point hasn’t yet committed any of its funds.

Harman said federal guidelines allow the funds to be spent to address health and educational disparities, build stronger neighborhoods and promote healthy childhood environments.

He said several cities have already reported to the federal government that they are using ARP funds in this manner.

Harman is asking the city to commit $3.85 million over five years for the foundation to hire staff to operate and engage the community with The Bridge, and to make any needed capital improvements to the property.

Harman said the positions would become self-sustaining over five years.

