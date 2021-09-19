HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Jack and Lady were first responders, too

HIGH POINT

Everyone knows it takes a special breed of courage to become a firefighter, a selfless individual who’s willing to take on a dangerous fire at the risk of life and limb.

Or paw, as the case may be.

Back in the early 1920s in High Point, that special breed was the white Irish Staffordshire bull terrier. The High Point Fire Department had two such dogs on its roster — one at Northside Station No. 1 and another at Southside Station No. 2 — and they were probably the best-known, best-loved firefighters in town.

While most fire stations were adopting Dalmatians as their mascots, the High Point companies dared to be different with their bull terriers.

So just how did these two dogs become such an integral part of the fire department? The High Point Enterprise shared their compelling story on Sept. 26, 1926 — 95 years ago this month.

First, Jack came to Station 1 around 1921, courtesy of firefighter Arnie Beaman, who bought him specifically to be a “fire dog.”

From day one, Jack became a regular member of the department. According to The Enterprise, Capt. Jones Burns “trained him in every phase of firefighting, trained him with much more care and attention than a new human member of the company receives, and Jack took to his lessons like a duck takes to water.”

Company members bragged about how fast Jack was — “a white streak of greased lightning,” The Enterprise wrote — beating all the other firefighters to the truck whenever the alarm sounded, then excitedly jumping in the front seat and barking furiously, as if to say, “It’s a fire, fellas, let’s go!”

Jack even had his own fire department cap to wear, so no one at the scene of a fire would mistake him for just another gawking spectator. And when the truck arrived at a fire, Jack would try to help, tugging at the heavy fire hose with all his might until his fellow firefighters took over.

Amazingly, Jack missed only one fire in his first five years on the job. He also found time to father a puppy … which, come to think of it, might explain why he missed that one fire.

Anyway, Lady — as Jack’s puppy was named — was actually born at the fire station and became the mascot of Station 2, just as her father was the mascot at Station 1. And according to the men at Station 2, the 10-month-old pup clearly inherited her pop’s tail-wagging zeal for firefighting.

“She loves the excitement and will dash madly into the burning building, going as far as most of the firemen,” The Enterprise reported. “Nothing frightens her. Significant enough is the fact that though she goes to the fire noisily barking and trembling with excitement, she returns calm, cool and collected.”

The article went on to describe young Lady as a flapper — this was the 1920s, after all — because she was “bubbling over with pep and life and dash, where Jack is dignified and sedate as a member of the House of Lords.”

Sadly, we don’t know what became of Jack and Lady after their firefighting days. A photo of Jack hangs on a wall at the fire department’s administrative offices on South Elm Street — an indication of how loved he was by the department — and the High Point Historical Society has a number of photos of the two dogs in its permanent collection. Beyond that, the rest of the story of Jack and Lady appears to be lost to history, and it’s likely too late to be able to track down that history.

Confidentially, though, Jack and Lady were loyal first responders, and it’s not too late to say what should’ve been said to them a long time ago: “Good boy, Jack. Good girl, Lady.”

Translated, that means, “Thank you for your service.”