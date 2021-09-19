CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gastonia, NC

Gastonia trips Rockers

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U53Yx_0c0ji7Yd00

GASTONIA — The Rockers put just one run on the board after the first inning and fell to Gastonia 9-4 at CaroMont Health Park on Saturday night.

The loss dropped High Point a game behind first-place West Virginia in second half standings for the Atlantic League’s South Division. The second-half champ will qualify for the postseason as will a wild card team if first-half North Division winner Long Island remains in first place and sweeps both halves.

The Rockers are 2.5 games ahead of Southern Maryland in the wild card race. The Blue Crabs still have a chance of winning the North second half, trailing Long Island by 1.5 games.

Home runs accounted for all of the Rockers' runs. Jerry Downs hit a two-run homer and Quincy Latimore followed with a solo shot in the first. Stephen Cardullo hit his 14th homer of the year in the fourth but it was just one of two hits that High Point mustered over the last eight innings.

Gastonia took the lead for good with four runs, two on a homer, in the first off Tommy Lawrence (10-3). In the third, Joshua Sale of the Honey Hunters hit a ball off the wall in center that was originally ruled a triple that scored two runs. After a discussion, the umpiring crew ruled Sale’s drive hit above a yellow line wall used to designate home runs, giving Sale his 30th of the season and making the score 7-3.

Lawrence was ejected arguing the ruling.

The teams end their three-game series Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
High Point Enterprise

Rockers complete sweep

HIGH POINT — Refreshed by two unexpected days off, the Rockers completed a sweep of a doubleheader Thursday night, hammering Lancaster 11-5 at Truist Point. High Point smacked 10 hits and drew seven walks as eight players scored in the second of the two seven-inning games. Stephen Cardullo and Jared...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

Rockers prevail in Game 1

HIGH POINT — The Rockers returned from their unexpected three-day break in winning form Thursday. High Point hit from the start while Cooper Casad was effective over the first five innings of a 6-3 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers in the first of two seven-inning games at Truist Point. The second game ended after the Enterprise went to press.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

Local roundup: Oak Grove volleyball falls at West Davidson

TYRO — Oak Grove fell 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 against West Davidson in nonconference volleyball at West. Hailey Kidder had eight kills for the Grizzlies (5-5). Bella Grieser had six kills and Maya Slate had six kills and three blocks. Vanessa Young had 20 assists, eight digs, four kills, three aces and two blocks. Avery Ray had three blocks, Olivia Dixon had 16 digs, and Alissa Russ had 10 digs.
SPORTS
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
253
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy