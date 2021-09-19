Grocery, retail center proposed at Skeet Club and Johnson Street

HIGH POINT — A developer is asking the city to allow a shopping center that would be anchored by a grocery store to be built at a busy north High Point intersection.

Halverson Holdings of Boca Raton, Florida, has applied to rezone 12 acres at the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street from residential single-family to a conditional zoning retail center use.

The company has developed roughly 80 shopping centers throughout the Southeast that are anchored by Publix grocery stores, according to Halverson Holdings’ website.

City Councilman Victor Jones, who represents this area, said he’s heard neighborhood feedback that Publix is slated to be the anchor tenant, although that hasn’t been made official.

“This would be 100-plus new jobs. I’ve heard there would be a restaurant in there and other stores that feed off the anchor store,” Jones said. “They’re going to be spending so much money on architecture, this would be the nicest shopping center in High Point.”

The site includes the historic Mendenhall-Blair House, which dates to the mid-19th century and is believed to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad, which helped slaves escape to free states.

It was designated a local historic property in 1993.

Jones said the developer has agreed to preserve the house and move it to a different location within the 12-acre site. He said this will satisfy the historic preservation requirements and make the house accessible to the public.

“In my opinion, it’s a win that they’re willing to do that,” he said.

Jones said he’s weighing concerns he’s heard from neighbors about their objections to a shopping center in the area.

He doesn’t foresee a significant traffic impact because Skeet Club Road is being widened.

He said it’s logical to expect commercial development like a shopping center would come to this intersection of two major corridors to meet the needs of the heavy residential growth in the surrounding area.

