HP Omen: Software for gaming computers vulnerable to security holes in drivers
In a driver for the “HP OMEN Gaming Hub” software for Windows 10 preinstalled on HP Omen Gaming laptops and PCs, but also available from the Microsoft Store, there was a security gap with a “High” rating. Local attackers with normal access rights could have misused them under certain conditions to expand their privileges, gain SYSTEM rights and execute code in kernel mode. In this way, they could have made permanent manipulations and configuration changes to the operating system and, for example, installed malicious code or leveraged protective software.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0