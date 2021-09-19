7 Virtual Jazz Club's Contest 2021 Edition

Listen for the next broadcast of All This Jazz, airing Saturday the 25th on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS HD-1 from 9pm till midnight. We'll present all manner of modern jazz, both recent and classic, both newly released and historically treasured. And in the 3rd and thematic hour of the program, running from 11pm to 12am, our theme will be Coltrane's Compositions...as Trane would've turned 95 on Sept. 23rd. (He died in 1967 at age 40.) We'll hear jazz greats of yesteryear as well as today doing tunes like "Giant Steps," "Central Park West," "India," "Equinox," and so forth -- plus we'll sneak-preview a track from the soon-to-be-released, never-before-issued album by John Coltrane called A LOVE SUPREME: LIVE IN SEATTLE (which will drop officially in early October, and which was recorded at Seattle's Penthouse Club in 1965). Join us! Saturday night, friends! Or, if you prefer, catch the rebroadcast of All This Jazz on Sunday night, the 26th, from 7pm till 10pm on Jazz 89.5 KWGS HD-2. And thank you.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO