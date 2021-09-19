CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Virtual Jazz Club's Contest 2021 Edition

By VALERIO PAPPI
 5 days ago

New website, new rules, new judges, new prizes, new sponsors. The 7 Virtual Jazz Club is now in its sixth edition. Jazz artists from around the globe will have the chance to enter the most famous online jazz contest and we're accepting submissions until November 15, 2021. Categories. Under 25.

