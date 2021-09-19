7 Virtual Jazz Club's Contest 2021 Edition

Douglas Benford, Steve Beresford, Peter Nagel, Emily Suzanne Shapiro, Megan Steinberg. As with Some Loose Assemblies II, the aim of this third and final concert of the series was to produce real-time cross-fertilisation between different art forms. The curator of the previous evenings, interdisciplinary artist Claire Zakiewicz, was joined as curator and performer by renowned Canadian bass clarinetist and clarinetist Emily Suzanne Shapiro. Multi-instrumentalist Douglas Benford and artist Gerald Curtis both returned, having featured at Some Loose Assemblies II. (Unfortunately, another planned returnee, Keisuke Matsui, was absent due to ill health). They were joined by musical polymath Steve Beresford, composer & cellist Peter Nagel, London-based turntablist Megan Steinberg, French artist & performer Aurelie Freoua, and Geneva-born dance artist, Jessica Haener, a line-up which looked certain to generate cross-fertilisation.
