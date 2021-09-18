CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphysboro, IL

Bryant on energy measure: 'This legislation sets a terrible precedent'

By Glenn Minnis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) argues the new clean energy bill Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law sends the wrong message to residents. “This legislation sets a terrible precedent by allowing a private company to take someone’s land under the guise of eminent domain,” Bryant posted on Facebook. “Eminent domain has always been used by the government for the sole purpose of providing property for public use. Under this legislation, we have given the green-light to take private land from citizens to allow a private company to make money."

