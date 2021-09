With his slicked-back hair and leather jacket, American rapper G-Eazy was known as "the James Dean of rap" when he debuted in the late 2000s. Armed with bars that detailed hedonistic excess and conflicted inner turmoil, he steadily climbed the charts in the 2010s on the strength of his hit duet with Bebe Rexha, "Me, Myself & I," from his major-label debut, 2014's These Things Happen. He repeated that success in 2017 with third album The Beautiful and Damned, which paired him with Halsey on the platinum "Him & I" and the Top Four hit "No Limit" with A$AP Rocky and Cardi B.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO