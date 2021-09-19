CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Adele announces romance with sports agent Rich Paul on Instagram

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49x7tZ_0c0jOR5o00

Adele has officially announced her romance with boyfriend Rich Paul on Instagram .

The singer shared an image taken alongside the 39-year-old sports agent in a photo booth at an event on Saturday night (18 September).

She captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

The pair have been spotted together regularly over the past few months, but this is the first time the “Hello” singer has acknowledged the romance officially.

In July, a source told PEOPLE : “It’s not super serious, but they’re having a good time. They have mutual friends in common, so that’s been nice. She’s having fun and being social.”

Last year, Paul, who is the founder of the United Talent Agency (UTA)-affiliated Klutch Sports, was named the ninth “most powerful” sports agent in the world.

Adele divorced her ex Simon Konecki in March. The pair share custody of their son, Angelo, who is eight.

Comments / 17

Related
In Style

Adele Just Went Instagram Official with Boyfriend Rich Paul in Schiaparelli Couture

Adele officially confirmed that she and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul are a couple in the most stylish way possible. In the early hours of Sunday morning, the singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of snapshots from Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis's wedding — and sneakily snuck in an image of her and Paul sweetly posing together in a photo booth in the last slide. Wearing a custom strapless Schiaparelli gown in black with white voluminous sleeves that draped off her shoulders, Adele smiled while resting her head against Rich.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Date Night! Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Go Instagram Official With Their Relationship

Making it official! Nearly three months after Adele was first spotted with NBA agent Rich Paul, the pair have showcased their relationship on Instagram. The British crooner, 33, shared a trio of glam photos on Sunday, September 19, via the social media site. After two solo snaps in her black-and-white, off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli dress, she cozied up to the basketball agent, 39, in a third.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Simon Konecki
countryliving.com

Steve Harvey Just Dropped a Major Career Announcement on Instagram and Fans Are Stunned

Steve Harvey fans, you’re about to see even more of your favorite person on TV. On Thursday, the 64-year-old TV personality announced on Instagram his new unscripted courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey. Set to premiere on ABC sometime in 2022, Deadline reports that the 10-episode show will feature Steve as a “judge, jury and star” in which he will “[play] by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Agent#Klutch Sports#The United Talent Agency#Uta
Page Six

Adele puts on leggy display for sexy date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele brought her A-game style for an intimate date night with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, on Monday night in Los Angeles. The “Hello” singer, 33, was dressed very chic in a black turtleneck, a plaid miniskirt, black stockings and black knee-high boots. She also donned a matching black mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Adele & BF Rich Paul Head To In-N-Out For Burgers & Shakes On Casual Week Day Date — Photos

Adele and her new man Rich Paul kept it casual on their most recent date night, grabbing burgers from In-N-Out while other celebs were at the Met Gala. Adele opted for a low key night with her boyfriend Rich Paul rather than attend the swanky Met Gala on Monday, September 13. The 33-year-old singer was spotted on a casual date night at at In-N-Out with LeBron James‘ sports agent, while a host of other A-lister’s gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. In photos taken by a fan, Adele wore a black face mask and pulled her hair back into a clip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIMT

Adele all but confirms Rich Paul is her boyfriend with new Instagram post

Rumors have been swirling for months about the status of Adele's relationship status, but now she is making it official on her Instagram account. Adele, 33, and Rich Paul, 39, were first linked when Paul told the New Yorker in May they were "hanging out." The proof appeared in July when the couple attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals together, but since then it's all been speculation until today's post.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Adele Goes Public With Sports Agent Boyfriend

Adele is officially off the dating market. The legendary singer is officially dating a powerful sports agent. Adele, 33, went public with NBA super-agent Rich Paul over the weekend. The happy couple was in attendance at Anthony Davis’ wedding this weekend. Adele shared some photos of herself and Paul on...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Adele & Rich Paul: a complete history of their relationship

The fact that Adele only gives us occasional tidbits on Instagram only makes us - the fans - love her even more. So, when she and new boyfriend Rich Paul made things Instagram official recently, we all collectively lost it. Here's a look back at Adele and Rich's relationship history, from those first sightings and rumours, to Instagram posts with heart emojis, starting with the most recent update.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Adele Shares First Instagram Photo With Boyfriend Rich Paul As Couple Hits Up Anthony Davis' Wedding

Adele is living her best life as she finally confirmed her new lover Rich Paul and is scheduled to release her long-awaited fourth album later this year. According to reports, Adele's label was looking at releasing her album "before Christmas" and planned on setting up "a performance in Vegas." The 33-year-old hitmaker and her management "have been in talks" with a television network to broadcast worldwide performance.
RELATIONSHIPS
hazard-herald.com

Adele and Rich Paul are 'inseparable'

Adele and Rich Paul have met each other's children. The 'Skyfall' singer - who has eight-year-old Angelo from her marriage to Simon Konecki - and the sports agent are said to be basically "inseparable" and not only has the 33-year-old pop star introduced her partner to her son, she's also been spending time with his three kids.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

This Video of Adele Flipping Her Hair and Rapping Along to "WAP" Is a Borderline Religious Experience

In the beginning, there was Adele and there was "WAP" and then the two came together and it was good. Actually it was amazing. On Friday night, Adele put on a long-sleeved, metallic copper-colored dress, accessorized with her usual aura of steez, and stepped out in West Hollywood to attend Savannah James' 35th birthday party. The link? Adele's new boyfriend, Rich Paul, is an agent and happens to represent Savannah's husband, LeBron James. Adele had approximately zero inhibitions at the party, which makes sense considering A) she's a Queen with no fear and B) according to People, she and Rich have been a ~thing~ for a few months now, so this is probably not her first time hanging out with his inner circle.
MUSIC
HelloGiggles

So Can We Consider Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Instagram Official Now?

Though it's not really a secret that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are an item, neither party has confirmed their relationship. But Tatum kind of just made things Instagram official by sharing a snap of himself and Kravitz at Alicia Key's Met Gala afterparty, and well, we're taking this and running with it.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Rihanna ASAP Rocky Are Reportedly Thinking About Marriage

The Jasmine Brand reports the couple could be considering marriage in the future. The article says a close source said, “These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works.”. ASAP Rocky and Riri confirmed...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

254K+
Followers
113K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy