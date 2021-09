Breaking Chiefs news is Tyrann Mathieu being activated off the COVID-19/Reserve List ahead of tomorrow’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Mathieu is eligible to play on Sunday, but will he suit up vs. Cleveland? Chiefs Report host brings you today’s Kansas City Chiefs news ahead of NFL Week 1 Browns vs. Chiefs. SUBSCRIBE to the Kansas City Chiefs Report for the latest Chiefs rumors, news & much more throughout the 2021 NFL Season: https://www.youtube.com/chiefsTV?sub_... Tyrann Mathieu has been taken off the COVID list, but it’s unclear if he’ll play in Week 1 for the Chiefs. Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo says KC will be careful when considering if Mathieu should play or not with no practice time this week.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO