Damir Kreilach's goal lifts Real Salt Lake past Sounders

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Damir Kreilach scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season to lead Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over the visiting Seattle Sounders in a potential playoff preview on Saturday night. Kreilach's goal helped Salt Lake climb to fifth in the Western Conference standings, with sixth-place Portland hosting eighth-place...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

KUTV

Don't miss Real Salt Lake's game to 'Kick Childhood Cancer'

KUTV — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and Real Salt Lake is joining the Major League Soccer's league-wide initiative to support children battling cancer. Every match played this month, watch out for gold balls, nets, corner flags, and jersey patches. And, throughout the month of September, Major League Soccer...
MLS
clevelandstar.com

LAFC, Real Salt Lake jockeying for playoff positions

Two clubs still trying to work their way into the postseason picture clash Sunday night when host Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake meet in the only MLS match of the day. Los Angeles (7-9-6, 27 points) might be finding some offensive rhythm and consistency after scoring seven goals in its last two games, a win and a draw.
MLS
rsl.com

Real Salt Lake Falls in Tight Battle at LAFC

SANDY, Utah (Sunday, September 12, 2021) – Real Salt Lake (8-9-6, 30 points) dropped the tightly-contested battle at Los Angeles FC, falling 3-2 at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday night. Damir Kreilach recorded his ninth goal of 2021 and* Anderson Julio* scored his sixth goal of the season in...
MLS
ksl.com

Messy defense, historically fast goal doom Real Salt Lake in road loss to LAFC

Los Angeles FC midfielder Eduard Atuesta, second from left, celebrates his goal with forward Carlos Vela during a match against the Seattle Sounders, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. LAFC held off Real Salt Lake, 3-2 thanks to an own goal. (Ringo H.W. Chiu, Associated Press) SANDY — Real Salt Lake's road trip to the City of Angels had a little bit of everything, from the fastest goal in MLS history to an own-goal decider to a new formation.
MLS
ABC 4

Real Salt Lake loses at LAFC on an own goal, 3-2

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake gifted one to LAFC Sunday night. Toni Datkovic accidentally kicked the ball past goalkeeper David Ochoa for an own goal in the 59th minute, as RSL loses at LAFC, 3-2. Cristian Arango scored a brace for LAFC, including the fastest goal in...
MLS
chatsports.com

What we’re watching in Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders

Real Salt Lake are back at home and they host a very good Seattle Sounders team. RSL have out-scored Seattle 40 to 36 throughout this season, but Seattle have let in just 19 goals compared to RSL’s 35. The Sounders have the best points per game in the west at an impressive 1.96 PPG. Seattle are coming off a midweek Leagues Cup game, which gives the teams equal footing on the tiredness front.
MLS
kslsports.com

Pablo Mastroeni Confirms Interest In Taking Over As Real Salt Lake’s Full-Time Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Current Real Salt Lake interim manager Pablo Mastroeni has confirmed interest in taking over the position of manager on a full-time basis. “I had a meeting with the executives and what I said what that in this moment it is not about me, it is about taking the group and moving in the direction the club wants to move in,” he stated. “From either a playing perspective or a results perspective and if all of those things manifest in making it something that’s long-term then I am grateful for that but the most important thing for me is to not focus on myself. It’s not about keeping the job, it’s really about giving these guys something that they enjoy, something that I think we can flourish in, and more importantly, give the guys the leadership to take this team and run it. I think in the last couple of games the guys have been fantastic, they’re owning every aspect of the game, and as a coach that is the most powerful thing.”
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders at Real Salt Lake, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

RSL 1, SOUNDERS 0: Demir Kreilach scored in the 49th minute off an Aaron Herrera cross to give RSL the initial lead. It was the first run-of-play goal the Sounders have allowed with either Stefan Frei or Nouhou on the field. LODEIRO INJURY UPDATE: While the rotated lineup is not...
MLS
soundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC suffers 1-0 road loss Saturday evening to Real Salt Lake

Damir Kreilach scored the game’s lone goal as Sounders FC (13-5-6, 45 points) fell 1-0 on the road to Real Salt Lake (10-9-6, 36 points) on Saturday evening at Rio Tinto Stadium. It marked just the second road loss for Seattle this season, as the Rave Green now prepare for Wednesday’s Leagues Cup Final against Club León at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (7:00 p.m. PT / ESPN2, TUDN, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders FC at Real Salt Lake: community player ratings form

I don’t have a whole lot to say about whatever that was. The Sounders looked particularly lethargic against Real Salt Lake. It seemed to be some combination of playing down to the level of the competition and perhaps also looking ahead to the midweek Leagues Cup final. In either case, their rotated lineup didn’t do much of note on their trip to Utah.
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Los Angeles FC faces Real Salt Lake after Fall's 2-goal game

Real Salt Lake (8-8-6) vs. Los Angeles FC (7-9-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -210, Real Salt Lake +514, Draw +350; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Mamadou Fall leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Real Salt Lake fresh off of a two-goal outing against Sporting Kansas City.
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rubin leads Real Salt Lake against Seattle following 2-goal outing

Seattle Sounders FC (13-4-6) vs. Real Salt Lake (9-9-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +124, Seattle +209, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake faces Seattle after Rubio Rubin scored two goals against San Jose. Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall and 4-5-4 at home...
MLS
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake’s Rubio Rubin Gets Brace Late Against San Jose

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Rubio Rubin scored his second goal of the match to give Real Salt Lake a late lead over the San Jose Earthquakes. The Quakes hosted RSL at PayPal Park in the Bay Area on Wednesday, September 15. During the 81st minute of play, Rubin struck...
MLS

