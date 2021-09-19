CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

maryland.gov
 5 days ago

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of northbound Route 301 at Trumps Hill Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a 1994 Chevrolet Caprice crashed into a 2021 Toyota Rav4. The Chevrolet then traveled off the road and into the woods.

news.maryland.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Hyattsville, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Traffic
City
Forestville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Forestville, MD
Crime & Safety
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Prince George's County, MD
Accidents
Hyattsville, MD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Traffic Accident

Comments / 0

Community Policy