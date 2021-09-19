Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County
(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of northbound Route 301 at Trumps Hill Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a 1994 Chevrolet Caprice crashed into a 2021 Toyota Rav4. The Chevrolet then traveled off the road and into the woods.news.maryland.gov
