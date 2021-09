For 16 years, Strictly Come Dancing has been providing TV audiences with Saturday night entertainment and some truly unforgettable performances.First airing in 2004 with Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly as hosts, Strictly seemed like a celebrity reality TV show like any other. But, the show soon became a huge national and international hit, with everyone from politicians to YouTubers taking on the challenge of learning to ballroom dance.Along the way, there have been some performances you just can’t forget regardless of whether they’re worthy of a perfect 40 or burned onto your brain for all the wrong reasons.From the very...

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO