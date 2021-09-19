Bearing The Guilt

I am writing to you about my married daughter and son-in-law. They are both in graduate programs and study very hard in their respective programs. They are married for three years and have one child. I love my daughter but she is extremely careful to make sure that her husband is an equal partner in raising this child. They are like two children in the way they count who changed which diaper, who got up at night, etc. Everything that they do for each other is done by each of them reminding the other that they did “such and such thing for you, so you should do this for me.” I can’t stand that they both seem to always push their own agendas and don’t just happily try to give to one another. They are always fighting and bickering with one another. I do not know why they do this. My husband and I have a great marriage and my daughter never saw this at home. My son-in-law’s parents just recently divorced, so I am not sure what kind of marriage he saw growing up. My son-in-law was the youngest and we thought that his parents had a great marriage. The world was stunned when his parents separated right after the last sheva brochos for this couple.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO