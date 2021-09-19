CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Bearing The Guilt

By Rosally Saltsman
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixty-four years ago, Rachel and her friend Miri (not their real names), went on a three-day trip down south to Massada, Ein Gedi and Wadi David with their Bnei Akiva youth group. Being Bais Yaakov girls, they separated themselves a bit from the group (with permission) during certain activities. When...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
philosophynews.com

Companions in Guilt: Arguments in Metaethics

2021.09.03 : View this Review Online | View Recent NDPR Reviews Christopher Cowie and Richard Rowland (eds.), Companions in Guilt: Arguments in Metaethics, Routledge, 2020, 232pp., $160.00 (hbk), ISBN 9781138318335. Reviewed by Luke Elson, University of Reading The Moral Error Theory says that no positive moral claims (such as ‘murder is wrong’) are true. The most common argument for the theory is that the truth of such claims would involve the existence of objectionably ‘queer’ irreducibly normative or motivating properties (such as wrongness). In Mackie’s words, the queerness point is that it’s ‘in the end less paradoxical’ to reject the truth of positive moral claims than to accept their objectionable implications (1972: 42). Rather than directly arguing that (1) morality doesn’t really have the claimed implications, or (2) the implications are not so objectionable after all, ‘companions in guilt’ arguments (CGAs) purport to show that some other area of discourse also has those implications. CGAs do not offer... Read More.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

'Guilt' Recap: Part 2

What exactly has the late Walter’s neighbor Sheila done, apparently abetted by Angie?. Walter left Sheila everything in his will—everything except his record collection, which went to his niece, who lived abroad. His attorney insisted that the estate couldn’t be wrapped up until the niece was located. Not a problem,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Jewish Press

Life Chronicles

This may sound like it doesn’t really belong in your column, as it is not a life-threatening or earth shattering dilemma, but it is a problem that has arisen in our community that will impair our simchas shabbos v’yom tov. We live in a mixed community, meaning there is a good mix of modern Orthodox, misnagdish, yeshivish and chassidish families and everything in between. As neighbors, we get along well and there are schools and shuls to service every persuasion. All the schools have bus transportation, however to reach the shuls on foot has posed a problem for us on Shabbos and Yomim Tovim.
RELIGION
Thrive Global

How To Enjoy Guilt-Free Rest

The urge to constantly be on the go has become almost as popular as oat milk. I’m by no means hating on oat milk. I love oat milk in all shapes and forms. I particularly like it with my gluten-free activated granola, but let me try not to sound too pathetic. However, I am hating on the idea that we are only succeeding if we are busy every single minute of the day and aren’t warranting ourselves a few moments of guilt-free rest.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yom Kippur#Depression#Idf#Bedouins
blcklst.com

The Theology of Cinema: Guilt

“The danger of our guilt, both personal and collective, is less that we won’t take it to heart than that we’ll take it to heart overmuch and let it fester there in ways that we ourselves often fail to recognize.”. As many of you may know, I have a background...
RELIGION
KELOLAND TV

Lose the guilt about self-care

For many of us, our days seem to be a constant stream of go-go-going. From getting kids through the drop-off lane, handling tasks at work, to spending time with friends and family. It can be majorly draining. When you do have a moment to take for yourself, it can feel like you’re wasting time and that self-care is an inconvenience.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
yoursun.com

Executing the wrong man will not calm a mother’s guilt in 'The Necklace'

The bar is crowded as the local band plays and dancers two-step across the floor. Susan Lentigo looks around the room and spots familiar faces: Her best friend, Terri. Her mother, Lenore, drinking a little too much as usual. The new man in town everyone thinks she should date. And three of her daughter’s best friends from grade school, all grown up now with families of their own.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Jewish Press

Keeping Our Commitments

As we return to our homes after the days of Sukkos and prepare for the great celebrations of Shemini Atzeres and Simchas Torah, we can begin to reflect back at the long, hard period of Elul and the High Holy Days that led up to this wonderful yom tov. We put in a lot of effort and time in trying to improve our lives and in communicating with Hashem. As we got closer to Yom Kippur, we made commitments in a variety of areas. We pledged to find more time for Torah study; we promised to concentrate more on our prayers and be more serious about our brochos. We resolutely decided to devote more time to our marriages and our children. We were determined to be more careful with our speech and planned to be much more scrupulous with the giving of charity.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Hiking
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
DRINKS
lifewayresearch.com

COVID-19 Causes a Church Name Change

The pandemic forced churches across the country to make significant changes, but none were quite like the one at Stony Fork Community Church, formerly known as Outbreak Church. After enduring the impact of COVID-19 like most every other congregation, pastor Scott Carroll, along with the elders and staff of Outbreak...
RELIGION
nybooks.com

The World of Tadeusz Borowski’s Auschwitz

This essay is adapted from the author’s foreword to Here in Our Auschwitz and Other Stories by Tadeusz Borowski, translated from the Polish by Madeline G. Levine and published by Yale University Press on September 14. Timothy Snyder is the Levin Professor of History at Yale, where he also serves...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘The Auschwitz Report’ Review: When Human Evils Defy Belief

The trouble with unimaginable horror is precisely that: It cannot be imagined. For Alfred Wetzler and Rudolf Vrba, two Slovakian Jews who escaped from Auschwitz in 1944 to bring evidence of the systematic genocide within the camp, the hardest part of issuing The Vrba-Wetzler Report was simply being believed. Director Peter Bebjak’s “The Auschwitz Report,” Slovakia’s official entry to the international feature category in last year’s Academy Awards, measures the immense gulf between the authors’ harrowing experiences and a reception that was far more muted and perplexed than they anticipated. The unrelenting brutality of the film’s scenes at Auschwitz are...
MOVIES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

KY Meteogologist’s Boyfriend Proposes on Live TV – Are Public Proposals Cute or Cringy?

When it comes to proposals, you could say I have had some experience. Not doing the actual proposing, but being proposed two. It's not like I'm some great catch or anything, I've just had two husbands who both proposed totally different. I think that is why when I saw recent public marriage proposals, on social media, I could relate and wanted to see what you thought of private marriage proposals versus public marriage proposals.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ars Technica

Near-death of anti-vaccine cardinal is an “irony of life,” says Pope Francis

Pope Francis, well-known for his freewheeling conversations with journalists aboard the papal plane, yesterday called out COVID-19 vaccine resistance within church ranks as he flew home from Hungary and Slovakia. And he went straight to the top. "Even in the College of Cardinals, there are a few 'deniers' ['negazionisti'] and...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael

I am writing to you about my married daughter and son-in-law. They are both in graduate programs and study very hard in their respective programs. They are married for three years and have one child. I love my daughter but she is extremely careful to make sure that her husband is an equal partner in raising this child. They are like two children in the way they count who changed which diaper, who got up at night, etc. Everything that they do for each other is done by each of them reminding the other that they did “such and such thing for you, so you should do this for me.” I can’t stand that they both seem to always push their own agendas and don’t just happily try to give to one another. They are always fighting and bickering with one another. I do not know why they do this. My husband and I have a great marriage and my daughter never saw this at home. My son-in-law’s parents just recently divorced, so I am not sure what kind of marriage he saw growing up. My son-in-law was the youngest and we thought that his parents had a great marriage. The world was stunned when his parents separated right after the last sheva brochos for this couple.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

How To Teach About Racism, Without Guilt or Shame

Shame is powerful and debilitating — perhaps the most destructive of human emotions. Worse than fear, which we can overcome given enough time, shame can paralyze. As such, when conservatives accuse anti-racist educators of seeking to shame white people with discussions of racial injustice, historically and today, they know the emotional power of the buttons they’re pushing.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy