As the school year begins across Vermont, providing a safe educational environment must be our top priority. Studies of school-based gun violence all point to the same significant point of intervention — addressing students’ unauthorized access to guns in the home. Unsecured guns in the home pose a risk to students beyond gun violence in schools. In the U.S. each year, nearly 350 children under the age of 18 unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else. More than 600 children die by gun suicide. 86% of gun deaths in Vermont are suicides. In the overwhelming majority of these incidents, the gun used was one that belonged to someone in their home.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO