The Lions graduated a ton of talent last spring, but bring back a ton for the fall.Little more than five months ago, the West Linn football team was {obj:56835:the state's best}. But that version of the Lions graduated a ton of influential seniors. What about the 2021 version of West Linn? Can this fall's iteration of the Lions be nearly as good? No one knows for sure, but that's certainly the team's goal. "We'll worry about league when we get to that point. I'm not worried about projecting it," said West Linn coach Chris Miller. "I think with us, it's...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO