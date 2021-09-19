Dr. Richard B. Friedman: Who benefits from these opioid settlements?

OUR COUNTRY prides itself on the concept of equal justice for all. In fact, the phrase, “Equal justice under law” is engraved into the façade of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington. The recent announcement by Judge Robert Drain that he has accepted the bankruptcy settlement between Perdue Pharma, its owners, members of the Sackler family and multiple state attorneys general, along with the expected acceptance of a settlement between four large medication distribution companies and most state attorneys general, will end the legal wrangling about the financial penalties relating to improper, immoral and illegal actions of these companies.