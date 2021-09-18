CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Torquay United 1-0 Southend United

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTorquay left it late to end a run of two successive National League defeats with a stoppage-time 1-0 win over Southend. Keelan O'Connell came closest to opening the scoring for Torquay after 28 minutes but he could only fire narrowly wide. After the break, Daniel Wright saw a shot saved...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Oxford United 0-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe ended Oxford's 100 percent home record in League One by holding their local rivals to a goalless draw in front of a packed Kassam Stadium. In a fiercely-contested match, Wycombe edged the first half in terms of chances but the home side bossed the second half. Cameron Brannagan screwed...
SOCCER
BBC

Sutton United 2-1 Stevenage

Richie Bennett's quickfire brace helped Sutton to their first ever English Football League win as they saw off 10-man Stevenage 2-1. And the three points propelled the hosts off the foot of League Two. The best chance of a quiet first half came when Joe Anang kept out Tobi Sho-Silva.
SOCCER
BBC

Torquay United: Gary Johnson promises changes after poor start

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has apologised for the squad he has put together after a fourth league defeat. Last season's beaten play-off finalists are 20th in the National League after Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Solihull Moors. "I've got to a take responsibility and we've got to turn the personnel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Cheltenham Town 1-0 Oxford United

Alfie May's second-half strike was enough to earn Cheltenham an impressive home win over Oxford in League One. The striker touched in Kyle Joseph's low ball in from the right in the 68th minute for his second league goal of the campaign and his fourth in all competitions. The result...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Moxey
Person
Sam Dalby
SB Nation

Reading 3-1 Peterborough United: Player Ratings

A really impressive first league start of the season for Southwood. Produced a couple of really good saves in the first half - the second of which was particularly eye catching - and, all in all, looked assured, confident and at home in the Championship. Andy Yiadom: 7. I thought...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Leicester Women 1 Manchester United Women 3

Ella Toone's first-half rocket, plus maiden goals for the club by substitutes Maria Thorisdottir and Martha Thomas, secured all three points from an entertaining WSL game staged at King Power Stadium. Leicester's only goal also came with a United connection, as it was headed home by Abbie McManus - one...
SPORTS
BBC

Colchester United 0-1 Crawley Town

Jack Payne's first-half strike secured Crawley their first away win of the League Two season with a victory at Colchester. Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris denied Alan Judge at his near post in the fourth minute while Brendan Wiredu hooked wide from the edge of the six-yard box soon after, as the hosts started brightly.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Media#Torquay United#National League#Shrimpers#Gulls#Southend Formation 4 4
SB Nation

Match Recap: Leeds United 0-3 Liverpool

10-man Leeds United were well-beaten by Liverpool in a 3-0 defeat at Elland Road. Leeds had the first chance of the game and should’ve taken the lead within five minutes. Raphinha latched onto an excellent long ball before driving forward and squaring it to Rodrigo. He was 15-yards from goal and completely open, but couldn’t find the right contact to beat Allison in goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Caf Champions League: Akwa United 1-0 CR Belouizdad - Ubong hands Promise Keepers victory

Chabab Riadhi Belouizdad, Akwa United F.C., Promise Keepers, Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1, Akwa Ibom Stadium, Uyo, CAF Champions League, Nigeria Professional Football League, Rivers United F.C., Atlético Petróleos Luanda. Kennedy Boboye’s Promise Keepers began their continental campaign on a winning note against the reigning Algerian champions. Akwa United pipped CR...
SOCCER
SkySports

Dundee United 1-0 Dundee: Ian Harkes delivers derby delight for Dundee Utd at Tannadice

Ian Harkes' late strike earned Dundee United a 1-0 victory in the first Dundee derby staged in the top flight since 2016. Chances were few and far between in a tightly contested match but the hosts eventually made the breakthrough with 10 minutes left, ensuring a positive ending to a weekend on which a new statue of the revered former United manager Jim McLean was unveiled at Tannadice.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Report: Young Boys 2 United 1

Our no.7 was on hand to convert Bruno Fernandes’s clever pass with 13 minutes gone, but the game turned when Wan-Bissaka was dismissed for a foul on Young Boys’ Christopher Martins, just after the half-hour mark. The home side dominated for large parts after that, going close through Christian Fassnacht,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Match Report: West Ham 1 United 2

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men remain unbeaten in the Premier League this term after a thriller in the capital, which had the most dramatic ending. United fell behind to a goal from Said Benrahma after 30 minutes when the Algerian’s strike deflected off Raphael Varane and into the net past De Gea, who could do nothing about it. Five minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo equalised for the Reds with his fourth goal in three appearances since his return to Manchester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Five talking points from Leeds United 0-3 Liverpool

Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane got the goals that secured a convincing victory in a game overshadowed by a serious ankle injury sustained by Harvey Elliott. Here are five talking points to emerge from the Premier League contest at Elland Road…. Salah’s century. When Salah dispatched the Reds’ opener...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Atlanta United 3-0 Orlando City SC: Rate and React

Of all of Atlanta United’s success since parting ways with Gabriel Heinze earlier this summer, the Five Stripes’ beat down of Orlando City Friday night definitely takes the cake for the most gratifying game of them all. Despite being shorthanded without Josef Martinez and Miles Robinson in the match day squad, the team put on display its most cohesive performance of the season in new head coach Gonzalo Pineda’s second game in charge. While Mercedes-Benz Stadium still isn’t full for some obvious reasons, the atmosphere Friday night felt like old times.
MLS
The Independent

Leeds United: Liam McCarron commits to club with new two-year deal

Leeds’ versatile left-sided player Liam McCarron has signed a new two-year contract with the club.McCarron, 20, joined Leeds’ academy from Carlisle in 2019 and was named in Marcelo Bielsa’s senior matchday squad for the first time for the recent Premier League draw at Burnley.Leeds said: “We are pleased to announce Liam McCarron has agreed a new two-year deal at Leeds United, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.”Preston-born McCarron made his first-team breakthrough at Carlisle during the 2018/19 season, making 20 first-team appearances.He joined Leeds as a winger, but made his first senior appearance for Bielsa’s side at left-back in a pre-season friendly defeat to Ajax in August and was also an unused substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-1 West Ham United: Reds crash out of Carabao Cup

If Ole Gunnar Solskjær is to win his maiden silverware as Manchester United manager this season, it won’t be the Carabao Cup. The Reds were defeated 1-0 by West Ham United in Wednesday’s third round tie at Old Trafford, as the Hammers exacted revenge for their defeat by United in the Premier League over the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Wonderwalled: Minnesota United 3, LA Galaxy 0

The LA Galaxy came into tonight’s match hoping to get a win, to not only further solidify their place in the Western Conference, but to get back into contention for first place. After tonight’s 3-0 loss at the hands of Minnesota United, the latter looks a lot less likely, as the team are now in danger of having to fight just to get into the postseason.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy