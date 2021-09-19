ns 25 Years Ago

• Shooting skills with Civil War-era guns were practiced and other events enacted at a Civil War camp re-enactment held at Delt Church Park in LaGrange County. The Co. F, 30th Indiana Military Regiment, organized in Fort Wayne in 1861, was under the authority of Col. Sion Bass. According to a brochure put out by the family oriented group, 632 Civil War veterans are buried in LaGrange County cemeteries with a total of 1,735 men who enlisted from the county.