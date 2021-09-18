CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We cried for all of the dead children': Fijian colonel accuses Israel of a massacre

Cover picture for the articleLieutenant Colonel Wame Waqanivavalagi sat in front of the television of his smashed officers’ mess yesterday afternoon and watched his own headquarters being shelled by the Israelis. As the artillery rounds howled down on the Fijian battalion headquarters at Qana on the videotape in front of him, the colonel – who has spent eight years on United Nations service in southern Lebanon – pointed at the smoke that filled the screen.

IN THIS ARTICLE
