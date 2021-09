I am a member of Central Wisconsin Stop the Spread and am writing in support of the Stevens Point school board and the actions taken by Superintendent Craig Gerlach. These duly elected officials and the superintendent are acting in the best interests of the children of Stevens Point and the rest of the community during a dangerous and continuing worldwide pandemic. Children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated and masking is the next best preventive measure that can be taken during an uptick in infections among children. Other nearby school districts are also requiring masks.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO