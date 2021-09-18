CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: Support the Sport Hill Road Pathway

By David Katz
eastoncourier.news
 6 days ago

I am writing in support of the proposed pathway from Helen Keller Middle School to the Easton Village Store. Just for a minute, I want you to imagine you are an 8th grader at Helen Keller. School just let out and you are walking to the Easton Village Store (or Silverman’s) from Keller to get an after-school snack.

eastoncourier.news

Comments / 0

Related
eastoncourier.news

Letter: ‘Pathway’ Simply Wrong Design for Easton

Vote ‘”No” for the pathway. It is a monstrosity as proposed. Were we talking a simple sidewalk to get people more safely from Keller to The Village Store, well, we’ve done without for decades, but OK, let’s discuss that. But a 10-foot wide sidewalk? What the heck are the proponents...
POLITICS
Culpeper Star Exponent

LETTER: Gardeners grateful for community support

The Rapidan River Master Gardeners would like to thank the community for its wonderful support of both our demonstration garden at the Carver Center and our fall plant sale during the Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour. Several hundred people toured the garden over the weekend and learned about the vegetables,...
CULPEPER, VA
Daily Freeman

Letter: Saugerties Library supporters make a difference

A huge thank you to our Saugerties community for responding to the Friends of the Saugerties Library’s recent membership drive. We carried all memberships over last year, opting to not conduct a 2020 membership drive, recognizing the difficulties of navigating through the pandemic. This year, we offered the option of...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Herald Times

Letter: Support for pet trauma center and cemetery

I am writing to strongly support Ms. Anne VandeSande's letter ("Collaboration needed on pet care," Sept. 2, 2021) suggesting both a pet trauma center and a cemetery — the ground for which she offers to donate — be provided for Bloomington. I am willing to donate a five-figure amount if...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Keller
Cape Gazette

Snacks for Success donations support Pathways to Success students

The Snacks for Success donation drive filled volunteers’ vehicles with nourishing goodies for Pathways to Success students during the annual event held Sept. 9 at Habitat for Humanity ReStore near Lewes. Sponsored by Jeanine O’Donnell with State Farm Insurance, the drive helps stock school pantries with trail mix, granola bars,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Lancaster Online

Roads in Cabbage Hill to be closed Saturday for art installation

Several roads in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood of Lancaster city will be closed Saturday for an art installation, Lancaster city said in a release. Motorists should avoid the following streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday:. West Vine Street at Filbert Street. West Strawberry Street between Vine Street and...
LANCASTER, PA
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Reader supports school district, board

I am a member of Central Wisconsin Stop the Spread and am writing in support of the Stevens Point school board and the actions taken by Superintendent Craig Gerlach. These duly elected officials and the superintendent are acting in the best interests of the children of Stevens Point and the rest of the community during a dangerous and continuing worldwide pandemic. Children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated and masking is the next best preventive measure that can be taken during an uptick in infections among children. Other nearby school districts are also requiring masks.
EDUCATION
newcanaanite.com

Ferris Hill Road Colonial Sells for $1.6 Million

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Sept. 10. $1.6 million. Hugh...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#The Easton Village Store#The Village Store
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Dunstable’s Little Red Schoolhouse Is An Up-Close Lesson In History

DUNSTABLE (CBS) – Education in Massachusetts has come a long way, but going back to our roots is also teaching local kids some amazing history lessons that you can’t learn with a computer. Take Dunstable, Massachusetts for example. It was originally named by the Tyng family, who emigrated from Dunstable, England and yes, that Tyng family is how Tyngsboro, which was originally part of Dunstable, got its name. The Tyng family name is still in Dunstable almost 350 years later – at the Tyngsborough Dunstable Historical Society’s little red schoolhouse. Once a working schoolhouse in Tyngsboro, it offered advanced courses in Latin, Greek...
DUNSTABLE, MA
eastoncourier.news

Dolly Curtis Honored with Anne Linquist Award

Mother Nature provided a perfect day to salute Dolly Curtis, recipient of the Anne Linquist Library Spirit Award, presented on the Easton Public Library grounds on Sept. 19. As many library-goers know, Dolly is a cultural institution: She’s curated art exhibits at the library for 34 years…and she’s still going strong.
ENTERTAINMENT
eastoncourier.news

Handcrafted Wooden Fence Flags Grace 9/11 Memorial Garden

A four-piece exhibit of wooden fence flags adorn the 9/11 commemorative grounds. Handcrafted by Fairfield artist Matthew Hallock, the flags are made from old fence panels and painted in red, white and blue paint. One notable flag called Twin Towers is 8 feet tall. The flags are for sale, with...
VISUAL ART
eastoncourier.news

Letter: Support Pathway Design Plan

We encourage Easton voters to vote yes on September 21st to fund an initial $80,000 for a design plan for the Pathway from Helen Keller Middle School to EVS and Silverman’s Farm. After a $64,000 reimbursement from the state, the Town of Easton will owe $16,000 of the $80,000. The...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
eastoncourier.news

Letter: Fund the Pathway Design

At this past Monday’s Town Meeting when the topic of the multi-use/pedestrian path was discussed, many people expressed their opinions. Questions were asked about the path itself, like: would it have lights, how many trees will have to be cut down, would the copper beach tree be harmed, or will utility poles need to be relocated?
POLITICS
eastoncourier.news

Letter: Vote “No” on Pathway Design

Typically, situations needing improvement are evaluated for a least cost, mid-cost or shoot-for-the-moon project. We have never been given any other options for different solutions to this situation. Why? How about moving the road to the west and enlarging shoulder on the east side of the road? The point here is that this hasn’t been totally evaluated in the way that I think that it should be. This has been approached from the standpoint of here’s a grant, and that has been the only option presented. And the price has grown tremendously, from $600,000, to $1.25 million, with the town’s cost growing as well. This project will be a black hole for $$$. If we spend $150,000 on engineering studies, does that mean that the total funds left for construction are $1.1 million?
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy