CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 3 Game Recap: LSU 49, Central Michigan 21

By Hustle Belt
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt isn’t often you say that the defining point of a game happened within the first five minutes, but it was the case on Saturday night, when LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. correctly read the screen, tackled CMU running back Darius Bracy out of the game and popped the ball out, allowing defensive end Andre Anthony to scoop-and-score from 33 yards out to push the score at 14-0 at the 10:05 mark of the first quarter.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mcelwain
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Lsu#Mid American Conference#American Football#Cmu
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
theadvocate.com

Central Michigan is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Chippewas' offense, defense here

RECORD: 1-1 RESULTS SO FAR: Lost to Missouri 34-24, defeated Robert Morris 45-0 OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Jacob Sirmon, running back Lew Nichols, wide receiver JaCorey Sullican. DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Troy Brown, defensive lineman Troy Hairston, safety Devonni Reed. RUMBLINGS: Central Michigan has never played LSU, but CMU coach Jim McElwain...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Lunch with Coach O: Central Michigan at LSU Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly meeting via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 13, to discuss the upcoming matchup against Central Michigan and recap the Tigers’ victory against McNeese State. The Tigers (1-1) are coming off their first victory of the season that...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Early betting lines: LSU vs. Central Michigan

While LSU is 1-1 in record, it probably comes to no one’s surprise that the Tigers are 0-2 against the spread (ATS) this season. After being favored by 2.5 against UCLA (lost by 11) and favored by 38.5 against McNeese State (won by 27), even Vegas couldn’t predict the team’s shortcomings through two weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE
Herald Democrat

Central Michigan at LSU odds, picks and prediction

The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) and LSU Tigers (1-1) meet Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rogue, La. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Central Michigan vs. LSU odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The Chippewas opened...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy