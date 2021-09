At halftime Saturday night against Georgia State, an agitated Mack Brown kept his No. 24 Tar Heels in the locker room until just over three minutes remained before kickoff. UNC led 24-10 over the visiting Panthers, but Brown would tell you it should’ve been more. Among other things, the Tar Heels had failed to open running lanes, missed wide open receivers in the end zone, and fumbled inside their own territory. Brown said his message to his team at the break was all about effort.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO