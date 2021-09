UIC will return to Flames Field Saturday for a Horizon League match with IUPUI. Admission is free, and fans are asked to abide by UIC's outdoor masking policy. Though the Flames have had historical success against the Jaguars, and defeated them in last year's meeting, Sean Phillips noted that the win did not come easy. "IUPUI will challenge us in every facet of the game," he said. "Our win against them last season was probably the toughest game we've played against them since they joined the Horizon League, and that includes our semifinal match in 2018 that we won in penalty kicks. Brian [Barnett] has them performing at a high level as evidenced by their win over Wright State. We are going to have to stay disciplined physically and mentally for 90 minutes if we want to get a result Saturday night."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO